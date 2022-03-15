HBO, ESPN Lead NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations

HBO led a wide field of networks and streaming services nominated for 2022 NAMIC Vision Awards that recognize excellence in diverse and inclusive programming, the diversity organization announced Tuesday.

HBO drew 18 Vision Awards nominations, led by its comedy series Insecure, to top all distributors, according to the diversity organization. ESPN finished second with 10 nods. Other networks garnering multiple nominations include Starz, Paramount Plus, Showtime, Lifetime, TBS, CBS, Hulu, Comcast, CNN, Vice and Disney Plus.

HBO’s In Treatment and It’s A Sin will vie for Vision Awards best drama honors against Starz’ Power Book II: Ghost, Showtime’s The Chi and Vertical Entertainment’s Wild Indian. Nominees for best comedy include HBO’s Insecure, CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola and United States of AI, TBS’ The Last O.G. and Hulu’s Love, Victor.

Winners for the 28th annual NAMIC Vision Awards will be announced April 27 during the Walter Kaitz Foundation’s Hollywood Creative Forum event, and will be showcased on the NAMIC Vision Awards Gallery at www.NAMIC.com .

The 2022 NAMIC Vision Awards nominations are as follows:

Animation

Craig of the Creek – Cartoon Network

How CeCé Telfer and Trans Athletes Are Fighting Anti-Trans Legislation in Sports – Bleacher Report

Molly of Denali – GBH Kids | PBS KIDS

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Paramount+

Ultra City Smiths – AMC+

Best Performance – Comedy

Andrea Bordeaux: Run the World - STARZ

Issa Rae: Insecure – HBO/HBO Max

Jasmine Cephas Jones: Blindspotting – STARZ

Kendrick Sampson: Insecure – HBO/HBO Max

Tracy Morgan: The Last O.G. – TBS

Best Performance – Drama

Aldis Hodge: City on a Hill – SHOWTIME

Danielle Brooks: Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Lifetime

Mike Colter: Evil – Paramount+

Uzo Aduba: In Treatment – HBO/HBO Max

Zendaya: Euphoria – HBO/HBO Max

Children’s

Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior

Molly of Denali – GBH Kids | PBS KIDS

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special – Sesame Workshop

Spin – Disney Channel

Through Our Eyes – HBO/HBO Max

Comedy

Bob Hearts Abishola – Warner Bros. Television | CBS

Insecure – HBO/HBO Max

Love, Victor – Hulu

The Last O.G. – TBS

United States of AI – Warner Bros. Television | CBS

Digital Media – Long Form

Afro-Latinx Revolution: Puerto Rico – TheGrio

Black History Always Special: Sole Survivor – ESPN

Equality, Identity & Hope: America’s Indigenous Peoples – Comcast

Equality, Identity & Hope: The Asian American Experience – Comcast

Genocide in the Heartland – TheGrio

Digital Media – Short Form

Black History Always Special: A Love Letter to Black Women – ESPN

Running As Equals – CNN

This 15-Year Old Was the Original Rosa Parks – CNN

Transnational: Love Us in the Light – VICE News

Voices of the Civil Rights Movement – Elaine Brown: Creating the Conditions for Revolutionary Change – Comcast NBCUniversal

Documentary

Breakaway – ESPN

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street – CNN

Exterminate All the Brutes – HBO/HBO Max

Homeroom – Hulu

The People v. The Klan – CNN

Drama

In Treatment – HBO/HBO Max

It’s a Sin – HBO/HBO Max

Power Book II: Ghost – STARZ

The Chi – SHOWTIME

Wild Indian – Vertical Entertainment

Foreign Language

Greenland “New York” – ESPN

In Her Shoes: Alexa Moreno – ESPN

Somos Afro-Latinos – ESPN

Lifestyle

Chef Boot Camp – Food Network

Counter Space – VICE News

Delicious Miss Brown – Food Network

Luda Can’t Cook – Discovery+

Somos Latinas – ESPN

News/Informational

Cancer Alley – VICE News

Comcast Newsmakers – Christopher Wilson: The Origins of Juneteenth: Celebrating Black Freedom and Achievement – Comcast

Comcast Newsmakers – Dr. James Zogby: The Arab American Experience – Comcast

Taste the Nation Holiday Edition – Hulu

VICE News’s Black Lives Matter: A Global Reckoning – VICE News

Original Movie or Special

List of a Lifetime - Lifetime

Plan B – Hulu

Ricky Velez – Here’s Everything – HBO/HBO Max

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Lifetime

The MisEducation of Bindu – Fuse

Reality

Home Sweet Home – Warner Bros. TV | NBC/Peacock

Made From Scratch - Fuse

Reno My Rental – Discovery+

Two Steps Home – HGTV

We’re Here – HBO/HBO Max

Reality – Social Issues

Darren Waller: Gratitude – ESPN

Sneakin’ In with Druski - REVOLT

Through Our Eyes – HBO/HBO Max

Sports

A Love Story – ESPN

Biography: Booker T – A&E

Bubba Wallace: Fistful of Steel – ESPN

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel – HBO/HBO Max

TIGER – HBO/HBO Max

Variety/Talk Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO/HBO Max

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words – HBO/HBO Max

Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s – AMC Networks

PAUSE with Sam Jay – HBO/HBO Max

That Damn Michael Che – HBO/HBO Max