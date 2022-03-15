HBO, ESPN Lead NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations
Awards highlight best in inclusive programming
HBO led a wide field of networks and streaming services nominated for 2022 NAMIC Vision Awards that recognize excellence in diverse and inclusive programming, the diversity organization announced Tuesday.
HBO drew 18 Vision Awards nominations, led by its comedy series Insecure, to top all distributors, according to the diversity organization. ESPN finished second with 10 nods. Other networks garnering multiple nominations include Starz, Paramount Plus, Showtime, Lifetime, TBS, CBS, Hulu, Comcast, CNN, Vice and Disney Plus.
HBO’s In Treatment and It’s A Sin will vie for Vision Awards best drama honors against Starz’ Power Book II: Ghost, Showtime’s The Chi and Vertical Entertainment’s Wild Indian. Nominees for best comedy include HBO’s Insecure, CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola and United States of AI, TBS’ The Last O.G. and Hulu’s Love, Victor.
Winners for the 28th annual NAMIC Vision Awards will be announced April 27 during the Walter Kaitz Foundation’s Hollywood Creative Forum event, and will be showcased on the NAMIC Vision Awards Gallery at www.NAMIC.com.
The 2022 NAMIC Vision Awards nominations are as follows:
Animation
Craig of the Creek – Cartoon Network
How CeCé Telfer and Trans Athletes Are Fighting Anti-Trans Legislation in Sports – Bleacher Report
Molly of Denali – GBH Kids | PBS KIDS
Star Trek: Lower Decks – Paramount+
Ultra City Smiths – AMC+
Best Performance – Comedy
Andrea Bordeaux: Run the World - STARZ
Issa Rae: Insecure – HBO/HBO Max
Jasmine Cephas Jones: Blindspotting – STARZ
Kendrick Sampson: Insecure – HBO/HBO Max
Tracy Morgan: The Last O.G. – TBS
Best Performance – Drama
Aldis Hodge: City on a Hill – SHOWTIME
Danielle Brooks: Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Lifetime
Mike Colter: Evil – Paramount+
Uzo Aduba: In Treatment – HBO/HBO Max
Zendaya: Euphoria – HBO/HBO Max
Children’s
Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Junior
Molly of Denali – GBH Kids | PBS KIDS
See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special – Sesame Workshop
Spin – Disney Channel
Through Our Eyes – HBO/HBO Max
Comedy
Bob Hearts Abishola – Warner Bros. Television | CBS
Insecure – HBO/HBO Max
Love, Victor – Hulu
The Last O.G. – TBS
United States of AI – Warner Bros. Television | CBS
Digital Media – Long Form
Afro-Latinx Revolution: Puerto Rico – TheGrio
Black History Always Special: Sole Survivor – ESPN
Equality, Identity & Hope: America’s Indigenous Peoples – Comcast
Equality, Identity & Hope: The Asian American Experience – Comcast
Genocide in the Heartland – TheGrio
Digital Media – Short Form
Black History Always Special: A Love Letter to Black Women – ESPN
Running As Equals – CNN
This 15-Year Old Was the Original Rosa Parks – CNN
Transnational: Love Us in the Light – VICE News
Voices of the Civil Rights Movement – Elaine Brown: Creating the Conditions for Revolutionary Change – Comcast NBCUniversal
Documentary
Breakaway – ESPN
Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street – CNN
Exterminate All the Brutes – HBO/HBO Max
Homeroom – Hulu
The People v. The Klan – CNN
Drama
In Treatment – HBO/HBO Max
It’s a Sin – HBO/HBO Max
Power Book II: Ghost – STARZ
The Chi – SHOWTIME
Wild Indian – Vertical Entertainment
Foreign Language
Greenland “New York” – ESPN
In Her Shoes: Alexa Moreno – ESPN
Somos Afro-Latinos – ESPN
Lifestyle
Chef Boot Camp – Food Network
Counter Space – VICE News
Delicious Miss Brown – Food Network
Luda Can’t Cook – Discovery+
Somos Latinas – ESPN
News/Informational
Cancer Alley – VICE News
Comcast Newsmakers – Christopher Wilson: The Origins of Juneteenth: Celebrating Black Freedom and Achievement – Comcast
Comcast Newsmakers – Dr. James Zogby: The Arab American Experience – Comcast
Taste the Nation Holiday Edition – Hulu
VICE News’s Black Lives Matter: A Global Reckoning – VICE News
Original Movie or Special
List of a Lifetime - Lifetime
Plan B – Hulu
Ricky Velez – Here’s Everything – HBO/HBO Max
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Lifetime
The MisEducation of Bindu – Fuse
Reality
Home Sweet Home – Warner Bros. TV | NBC/Peacock
Made From Scratch - Fuse
Reno My Rental – Discovery+
Two Steps Home – HGTV
We’re Here – HBO/HBO Max
Reality – Social Issues
Darren Waller: Gratitude – ESPN
Sneakin’ In with Druski - REVOLT
Through Our Eyes – HBO/HBO Max
Sports
A Love Story – ESPN
Biography: Booker T – A&E
Bubba Wallace: Fistful of Steel – ESPN
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel – HBO/HBO Max
TIGER – HBO/HBO Max
Variety/Talk Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO/HBO Max
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words – HBO/HBO Max
Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s – AMC Networks
PAUSE with Sam Jay – HBO/HBO Max
That Damn Michael Che – HBO/HBO Max
