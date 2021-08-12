‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Prepares To Wrap Eventful Eight Seasons

Brooklyn Nine-Nine starts its eighth and final season with two episodes on NBC Aug. 12. Andy Samberg plays Det. Jake Peralta and Andre Braugher portrays Capt. Raymond Holt. In the new season, Jake and the squad aim to balance their personal and their professional lives over the course of a very challenging year.

The ensemble cast includes Melissa Fumera as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle and Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz.

Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips executive produce Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Goor and Schur created the show, previously having created Parks and Recreation.

Goor is behind NBC’s midseason comedy Grand Crew and he previously worked on The Daily Show. Schur created The Good Place and previously worked on The Office.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine spent five seasons on Fox, then shifted to NBC in 2018 after its cancellation, which caused a serious stir on social media among fans of the comedy, with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Seth Meyers among those voicing support of the series.

“I only watch like 4 things,” said Miranda on Twitter. “This is one of the things.”

Goor told B+C in 2019 he was “pretty shocked and depressed” by the cancellation, but “buoyed by the unbelievable support of fans online.”

In season seven, Brooklyn Nine-Nine reached 24 million viewers and averaged a 5.1 in viewers 18-49 and 9.5 million total viewers, according to NBC.

Universal Television produces Brooklyn Nine-Nine along with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.