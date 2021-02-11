‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to End After Season Eight

NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end after season eight, which runs in the 2021-2022 season. Andy Samberg plays Detective Jake Peralta.

The show was on Fox for five seasons before shifting to NBC.

“I still remember the palpable excitement that night in 2018 when we announced Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be returning to its rightful home at NBC,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’ve always loved these characters and the way they make us laugh while also masterfully weaving in storylines that make us reflect as well. A big thank you to our wonderful partners – Dan Goor, the writers, producers and the incredibly talented cast and crew – for a comedy whose legacy will stand the test of time.”

Also Read: Viewers Search for Sunny Days and Smiles

Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller are also in the cast. Dan Goor is showrunner.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been one of the jewels in our comedy crown. It’s had an incredible run across not one but two networks, garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of fans all over the world,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Universal Studio Group. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and our entire wonderful ensemble, and our amazingly talented writers, producers and crew. And a special thanks to our brilliant showrunner Dan Goor, who could have rested on his laurels after season one but never took his foot off the hilarious gas pedal. ‘B99,’ it’s been NOICE!”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine won the 2014 Golden Globe Award for best comedy, and Samberg won that year for best actor in a comedy.

Also Read: ‘Brooklyn’ Settles in to New Home

The comedy averaged a 5.1 rating in viewers 18-49 in season seven, said NBC, and 9.5 million viewers in total audience measurement.

Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips executive produce.

The series is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.