NBC Reveals Fall Schedule

NBC has shared its fall schedule. The Voice and Manifest go on Mondays. The Voice, This Is Us and New Amsterdam are on Tuesdays. Wednesdays, it’s Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Thursdays have Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Law & Order: SVU and new show Law & Order: Organized Crime. Fridays have The Blacklist and Dateline NBC. On Saturdays, it’s Dateline Saturday Night Mystery and Saturday Night Live reruns in prime. Sundays it’s Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football.

Gwen Stefani returns to The Voice as a judge.

Law & Order: Organized Crime has Christopher Meloni reprising the Elliot Stabler role he plays on SVU. He “returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning,” according to NBC.

NBC touted the stability of its new schedule. “Thanks to the ingenuity of our creative teams and our partner studios, NBC has assembled a remarkably stable schedule at a time when stability is called for,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “With the reopening of the Universal lot for select productions this week, we are confident that our schedule will premiere intact later this fall. We design shows for longevity and this schedule remains a powerful propulsive force for shows to start here and carry on entertaining across generations.”

Telegdy continued, “Our brand has always championed positive programming, and the events of this year have allowed us the time to take pause, examine our business with a new lens and take some immediate action. Since many of our writers’ rooms have not yet opened, we are taking this opportunity to offer all of this season’s showrunners the chance to enrich their team with an additional diverse writer at any level. It is not the solution by any means, but it is something we can do right now to take a positive step.”

The midseason and summer seasons feature the Tina Fey/Robert Carlock comedy Mr. Mayor, which stars Ted Danson; Kenan, with Kenan Thompson; and Young Rock, with Dwayne Johnson, and about his childhood. Those seasons will also have Good Girls, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Ellen’s Game of Games, musical game show That’s My Jam, alternative-scripted series True Story and game show Small Fortune.