Court TV Plans To Cover Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

Court TV said it will provide in-depth coverage of the high-profile trial of actor Alec Baldwin on involuntary manslaughter charges, which is set to begin Tuesday.

Baldwin faces charges because of the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Baldwin’s film Rust in 2021. Baldwin was rehearsing with a gun that was not supposed to be loaded with live ammunition when the incident happened.

Court TV will air the proceedings live with its cameras in the courtroom providing the pool feed for all media outlets covering the case.

On site in New Mexico, where the case is being heard, Court TV will have lead anchor Vinnie Politan, anchor Ted Rowlands, crime and justice correspondent Matt Johnson and legal correspondent Kelly Krapf.

Johnson and Krapf will take turns covering the trial from inside the courtroom.

Rowlands will anchor the first week of trial live from outside the courthouse. Politan will then join to provide live reports and host his primetime show Closing Arguments on location during the final week of the trial through the verdict.

Leading up to the trial, Court TV will air an exclusive new documentary, The Case Against Alec Baldwin, that explores the Rust shooting and how the case has evolved.