Clarence Gilyard, Actor in ‘Matlock’ and ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ Dies

Actor/producer Clarence Gilyard has passed away at the age of 66, according to the UNLV College of Fine Arts.

Gilyard, who most recently taught acting at UNLV, most notably starred in such 1990s television shows as the NBC drama series Matlock with Andy Griffith, and CBS' Walker, Texas Ranger opposite Chuck Norris as part of a more than 30-year acting career.

On the big screen, Gilyard appeared in the 1988 action film Die Hard with Bruce Willis and the 1986 movie Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise.

“It is with profound sadness that I share this news,” Nancy Uscher, Dean of the UNLV College of Fine Arts said in a statement. “He had a national and international following through his celebrated work in the theater, in film, and television. His generosity of spirit was boundless — he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances however possible. We remember Clarence with joy and gratitude for all he contributed to the College of Fine Arts, the UNLV community, and, through his impressive personal achievements, to the world.” ■