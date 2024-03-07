KXTV Sacramento Launches Locally Produced Entertainment Show ‘Take a Look’

Tegna’s KXTV Sacramento, California, is launching a locally produced entertainment show called Take a Look.

Hosted by Mark S. Allen, who has been part of the station’s The Morning Blend program, Take A Look will debut on March 10 at 1 p.m. as a preview to the Oscars broadcast on ABC. KXTV is an ABC affiliate.

After its debut, the show will air Friday mornings at 9:30 a.m. starting on March 22.

Take a Look will have rotating celebrity co-hosts and guests and feature celebrity interviews, movie critiques and commentary about upcoming major motion pictures, television shows and streaming series.

“Through luck and longevity, I’ve been able to form solid relationships with some of the most influential and talented individuals who are creating movie and television content,” Allen said. “As a result, I get these opportunities to sit toe-to-toe with legendary award-winning actors, directors, and producers in-studio or on-set around the globe.”

In addition to his successful television career, Allen is a Cannes Film Festival award-winning feature film director and producer and was one of the founding creators of the Critics’ Choice Awards.