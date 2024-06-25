Jessica Alba Pulls Viewers With 'Trigger Warning' -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for June 17-23

Jessica Alba’s commando-themed action-thriller Trigger Warning was the most watched show in subscription streaming last week, generating 25.7 million views and 45.9 million engagement hours in its first three days on Netflix.

That performance came despite a dismal 20% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s the second in a recent string of female-led action films from Netflix that have received critical lashings (after Jennifer Lopez’ Atlas), yet still churned out strong numbers upon debut.

On the series side, Bridgerton: Season 3 generated 131.5 million streaming hours and 16.5 million views, with the second batch of four third-season episodes having debuted back on June 13.

And while Bridgerton: Season 3 saw engagement decline appreciably from the 223.3 million streaming hours it garnered for the week of June 10-16, catch-up viewing for the "Bridgerton" franchise remained strong. The previous two seasons, as well as the limited-series prequel, Queen Charlotte, all ranked among the top 10 English-language series on Netflix for the week of June 17-23.

In fact, the first season of Bridgerton was Netflix’s third-most watched English title, with 28.4 million viewing hours and 3.5 million views.

Bridgerton: S3 remains on pace to overtake limited series Baby Reindeer next week on Netflix's all-time ranker of English-language TV shows.

