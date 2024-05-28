J-Lo's Futuristic Actioner 'Atlas' Shrugs Off Film Doldrums -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for May 20-26

Despite a frigid-cold shoulder from critics, Netflix’s Jennifer Lopez-led science-fiction thriller Atlas earned the No. 1 spot among the streamer’s English films rankings for the week of May 2026 with 56.3 million viewing hours and 28.2 million views.

Sitting at a 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, Atlas was also Netflix’s most watched title overall for last week. It marked the second consecutive strong opening for a J-Lo movie. The Mother, which debuted in May 2023, garnered 249 million viewing hours during its six week run on Netflix top 10 English-language movie chart.

Directed by Brad Peyton (Daybreak, San Andreas) and filmed in New Zealand, Atlas stars Lopez as a an AI soldier dealing with the vagaries of humanity.

More troubling for Netflix was the first full week for the third season of hit drama Bridgerton, which lost nearly 44% of its debut viewership, ending with just 92.8 million viewing hours, or 25.3 million views.

That’s performance is normally nothing to scoff at, but it’s undoubtedly less impressive than the 45.1 million viewers the series pulled in during its premiere week.

And compared to the trajectory of Bridgerton: Season 2 — which ballooned in engagement to 251.7 million viewing hours during its second week — it certainly doesn’t measure up.

In fact, the second season of Bridgerton didn't fall below the 100 million viewing hour threshold until its fourth week on the platform.

Notably, Netflix staggered Bridgerton's release, with the only four S3 episodes dropping on May 16. (The other four arrive on June 13.)

Catch-up viewing or Bridgerton: S1 was strong, however, with the volume generating 52.7 million viewing hours and 6.4 million views last week. The second season also jumped, earning the No. 4 spot with 44.7 million viewing hours and 5.3 million views, while prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story garnered 20.4 million viewing hours and 3.1 million views.

Among series premieres, Shane Gillis’ comedy series Tires, which landed on the platform on May 23 (three days into the viewing window), and earned the No. 7 spot among English TV with 8.5 million viewing hours and 3.8 million views.

Based on the success of Gillis' past standup comedy specials, Netflix gave Tires a second-season order last week beore dropping season 1.

