‘Jeopardy!’ To Mark 60th Anniversary With Special Events

Sony Picture Television said it is launching a 60th Diamond Collection campaign to mark the three-score anniversary of the long running answer-and-question game Jeopardy!

The year long celebration will including a new “Why Not You?” campaign to recruit contestants kicking off March 30, which is being designated as JeoparDay!

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

“For 60 years, Jeopardy! has been America’s favorite sport of the mind, defying time and continuing to attract viewers of all generations,” said Suzanne Prete, president, game shows, at Sony Pictures Television. “Like the true diamond that it is, we’re excited to bring our fans a year of festivities to honor this important milestone while inspiring enthusiasm for the franchise’s future through the 60th Diamond Celebration.”

There will also be a nationwide series of live events from April through December starting in New York, with a taping of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast featuring host Ken Jennings and other Jeopardy! Champions.

A new Jeopardy! bar trivia game will also be coming to major cities later this fall.

“Sixty years ago, Merv Griffin and his wife, Julann, created a quiz show that remains as unique and exciting today as it was in 1964,” said Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies. “It is only fitting to honor their creation, and the show’s enduring legacy, with a meaningful celebration that pays tribute to the show’s past and to its future. And we want to invite every fan to celebrate alongside us as this will be Jeopardy!’s biggest and best year yet.”