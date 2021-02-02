Syndication Ratings: 'Jeopardy!' Stays on Top with Ken Jennings at the Wheel

'Jeopardy!' stays in syndie ratings lead for second straight week with Ken Jennings as guest host.

Jeopardy! with Greatest of All Time player and consulting producer Ken Jennings as guest host led the games and all of syndication for the second week in a row, even though the show dipped 5% from the prior week to a 5.9 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

CBS Media Ventures’ Wheel of Fortune, which is paired with CMV sister show Jeopardy! in top markets, slowed 2% to a 5.7, while Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which had led or tied for the game lead in 17 of the 20 weeks prior to the airing of Alex Trebek’s final episodes, forged ahead 4% to a six-week high 5.6 for third place overall.

Also Read: Syndication Ratings: 'Jeopardy!' Leads With Ken Jennings at Podium

Fox’s sophomore game 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, lost 13% to drop to a new series-low 0.7. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.4 for the sixth time in seven weeks.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute moved down 14% to tie its series-low 0.6.

CMV’s Inside Edition improved 4% to a 2.5 to lead the magazines, while sibling magazine Entertainment Tonight gained 5% to a 2.3. NBCU’s Access Hollywood was steady at a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ rose 13% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ Extra at its season high, CMV’s DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all held at a 0.7, 0.6 and 0.3, respectively.

Preemptions were again a problem for some shows in daytime, with all network affiliates blowing out programming for coverage of President Joseph R. Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 and his pre-inauguration remarks on Jan. 19. Fox also aired college basketball on Jan. 18, which is a federal holiday honoring Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan rose 6% to a 1.9 to regain sole possession of first place among talkers. Live now has been first or tied for first in 16 of the past 20 weeks. Among daytime’s key demographic of 25-54, Live also led with a 0.8.

CMV’s Dr. Phil, which per usual did not have any of the heavily preempted days broken out of its weekly ratings average, slipped 6% to a 1.7.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, benefiting from both breakouts and fresh episodes, rebounded 10% to a 1.1.

NBCUniversal’s Maury and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams were both unchanged at a 1.0 and 0.9, respectively.

NBCU’s sophomore talker Kelly Clarkson gave back 10% to a 0.9, tying Wendy Williams. Disney’s Tamron Hall held in households at a 0.8, tying CMV’s Rachael Ray, which retreated 11% to match its series low, and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which was steady.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz was stable at a 0.7 for the ninth time in 11 weeks.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, CMV’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer all were in line with their previous week’s 0.4 0.2 and 0.2, respectively. The Doctors stayed at its series low for a sixth straight week, while Springer did so for a 20th straight week.

CMV’s rookie talker Drew Barrymore remained at a 0.5 for the fourth straight week.

CMV’s Judge Judy led the courts with a 5.1, down 6% from the prior week. CMV’s Hot Bench stood pat at a 1.6 for the fifth straight week. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 11% to a 1.0, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and NBCU’s sophomore court Judge Jerry were both flat at a 0.7. Fox’s Divorce Court stayed at a 0.6 for the eighth time in nine weeks. Trifecta’s Protection Court rebounded 50% to a 0.3 from a 0.2.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory elevated 8% to lead the off-network sitcoms with a 16-week high 2.8. Disney’s Last Man Standing stepped up 5% to a 2.0, matching its season high. Disney’s Modern Family remained at a 1.2 for the seventh time in nine weeks.

Also Read: 'Modern Family' Streaming Rights to be Shared by Hulu, Peacock

Warner Bros.’ Two and Half Men moved up 10% to a 1.1. SPT’s The Goldbergs remained at a 1.0 for the fourth straight week. Disney’s Family Guy gave away 10% to a 0.9, tying SPT’s steady Seinfeld. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and 2 Broke Girls both stayed put at a 0.8. Disney’s Black-ish barreled ahead 17% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which was on par with its series low for the 13th time in 14 weeks.