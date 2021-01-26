'Modern Family' Streaming Rights To Be Shared by Hulu, Peacock

Modern Family will be streaming on both Hulu and Peacock in an arrangement that’s unusual for this phase of TV’s streaming war.

The entire hit series--250 episodes--will be available on both services starting Feb. 3.

Modern Family aired on The Walt Disney Co.’s ABC and was produced by 20th Television, now a part of Disney. Apparently Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution was able to maximize the series value by selling it to both in the family to Disney’s Hulu as well as to Peacock, owned Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Comcast still owns 33.3% of Hulu and has agreed to sell that stake to Disney for at least $5.8 billion. As Hulu's valuation increases, so does the price Disney will pay Comcast for the stake.

“Peacock is home to a massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, so a groundbreaking comedy like Modern Family is a perfect addition and representative of the quality entertainment our free and premium customers enjoy on the service,” said Val Boreland, executive VP, Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television & Streaming. “Because viewers of all ages love Modern Family, we are creating a fan experience on Peacock that goes beyond just episodes of the series to include curated collections, bonus content, and more.”

“Thanks to its sharp writing and an eccentric but exceedingly likable cast of characters, Modern Family ushered in the return of the family sitcom and offered viewers a unique and refreshing portrayal of family life,” said Brian Henderson, VP, Content Partnerships, Hulu. “We were fortunate to bring this beloved series to Hulu audiences next-day during its celebrated run, and now we’re excited to offer every episode so new fans can meet the Pritchetts, Dunphys and Tuckers and old friends can visit them again.”

Modern Family premiered in 2009 and ran for 11 seasons. It was nominated for 85 Emmy Awards and won 22 including five for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Modern Family was produced by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd were co-creators/executive producers. Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman, Elaine Ko, Stephen Lloyd, Vali Chandrasekaran, Jack Burditt, Jon Pollack and Jeff Morton also served as executive producers on the final season. The series is distributed by Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.