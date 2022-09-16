iSpot Hires Vizio’s Jodie McAfee as Senior VP, Agency Partnerships

TV measurement company iSpot said it hired Vizio executive Jodie McAfee as senior VP, agency partnerships.

iSpot’s relationship with Vizio’s Inscape unit gave iSpot access to the viewing data from millions of smart TVs, enabling it to provide the industry with a big-data alternative to Nielsen.

McAfee most recently was VP, marketing & communication for Vizio. Before that he was VP, business development for Inscape.

In his new role at iSpot, McAfee will look to expand the roster of media-buying agencies that use iSpot data for buying, planning optimization. He will also look at strengthening ties with the 750 brand customers that use iSpot products and push to have iSpot’s data used as currency for buying and selling commercials .

iSpot said that McAfee is one of 100 people the company has hired in 2022. iSpot got a $325 million investment from Goldman Sachs in April.

“iSpot recognizes that agencies play a vital role in shaping the future of TV advertising and consumer/brand engagement,” said iSpot CEO Sean Muller. “We are committed to furthering their successes and innovations with accurate measurement and steadfast support led by Jodie and his team.”

At Vizio, McAfee led the creation of Project OAR, a consortium that looked to create addressable standards for linear TV. He also led the integration of Vizio’s viewing data into the TV marketplace.

Before Vizio, he helped launch Samsung Ads and was head of marketing at Hallmark Channel.

“There is an enormous opportunity for iSpot and agencies to redefine how TV is bought, sold, measured and verified in a way that improves the process for all constituents in the ecosystem,” said McAfee. ■