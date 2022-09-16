iSpot Hires Vizio’s Jodie McAfee as Senior VP, Agency Partnerships
Smart TV expert will push currency efforts
TV measurement company iSpot said it hired Vizio executive Jodie McAfee as senior VP, agency partnerships.
iSpot’s relationship with Vizio’s Inscape unit gave iSpot access to the viewing data from millions of smart TVs, enabling it to provide the industry with a big-data alternative to Nielsen.
McAfee most recently was VP, marketing & communication for Vizio. Before that he was VP, business development for Inscape.
In his new role at iSpot, McAfee will look to expand the roster of media-buying agencies that use iSpot data for buying, planning optimization. He will also look at strengthening ties with the 750 brand customers that use iSpot products and push to have iSpot’s data used as currency for buying and selling commercials.
Also: Nielsen in Expanded Deal To Use Data From Vizio’s Inscape
iSpot said that McAfee is one of 100 people the company has hired in 2022. iSpot got a $325 million investment from Goldman Sachs in April.
“iSpot recognizes that agencies play a vital role in shaping the future of TV advertising and consumer/brand engagement,” said iSpot CEO Sean Muller. “We are committed to furthering their successes and innovations with accurate measurement and steadfast support led by Jodie and his team.”
At Vizio, McAfee led the creation of Project OAR, a consortium that looked to create addressable standards for linear TV. He also led the integration of Vizio’s viewing data into the TV marketplace.
Before Vizio, he helped launch Samsung Ads and was head of marketing at Hallmark Channel.
“There is an enormous opportunity for iSpot and agencies to redefine how TV is bought, sold, measured and verified in a way that improves the process for all constituents in the ecosystem,” said McAfee. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.