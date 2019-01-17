Inscape Claims Viewing Data From 10M Connected TVs

Inscape said the number of connected TV sets from which it gets viewership data has passed the 10 million mark, more than any other smart-TV data provider.

A subsidiary of Vizio, Inscape provides its Automated Content Recognition data to a growing number of networks, ad agencies and other companies providing analytics about TV viewing and advertising.

“Glass-level data is fast becoming the backbone of TV attribution models and the key ingredient for cross-platform planning tools,” said Jodie McAfee, senior VP of sales and marketing at Inscape. “Business outcome-based measurement and planning is reshaping TV. We are partnering with some of the most forward-thinking businesses to help marketers navigate media fragmentation and optimize effectiveness against their digital target audiences on TV.”

Set owners have to opt-in in order for their viewing information to be reported to Inscape. The granular, real-time data is being used to inform media planning and buying.

Omnicom Media Group, in partnership with VideoAmp, is using glass-level TV data to create a next generation planning and buying platform for advertisers.

"Smart TV data is a new fuel for powering the advertising engines of tomorrow,” said Jonathan Steuer, chief research officer at Omnicom Media Group. “Knowing what actually showed up on the screen and other dimensions of audience viewing in near real-time helps bring the speed and accuracy and actionability that this fast-changing TV marketplace demands.”