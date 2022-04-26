Nielsen in Expanded Deal To Use Data From Vizio’s Inscape

Nielsen said it signed a new multi-year deal with Vizio that gives it access to smart-tv data from Vizio’s inscape unit.

The agreement also provides Nielsen with a period of exclusivity for data gathered on some of local stations that are part of Vizio’s newly expanded local coverage of 400 stations.

The deal comes as Nielsen is preparing Nielsen One, its new rating system aiming to capture cross-platform viewership by incorporating big data into its panel-based methodology starting in September.

Nielsen One is Nielsen’s response to the new measurement companies offering networks and media buyers their own alternate viewing data. Nielsen said its panels and meters in viewers’ homes will be used to validate what is missing in big data sets, including complete representation, over-the-air inclusion, validation of diverse representation, understanding when the TV is on or off, and persons-level measurement.

"At Nielsen, we have a commitment to the industry to continue to innovate and improve for the future. This agreement with one of the premier Smart TV manufacturers, for both national and local measurement, further validates our commitment," said Peter Bradbury, chief commercial officer, Nielsen. "Having millions of devices covered by ACR is incredible for our audience measurement, and when these big data sets are verified and enhanced by real human behavior, which only Nielsen can do, this represents the future of media measurement."

Vizio gets data from about 20 million smart TVs.

As viewing trends shift and audiences fragment across different services, Inscape has been at the forefront of powering products that are better for the consumer experience and bringing greater transparency and scale to the measurement sector," said Mike O'Donnell, chief revenue and engagement officer at Vizio. "We're excited to work with Nielsen and for the inclusion of our opted-in viewing data in Nielsen's services as we continue to help the entire TV marketplace evolve."■