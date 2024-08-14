IDVx Interactive Video Ad Capabilities Launched by Infillion

Media platform Infillion said it launched IDVx, a new technology for creating a variety of interactive ad formats for connected TV, desktop and mobile video.

Infillion said the IDVx ads are scalable and measurable and provide high performance creative that can be efficiently sold programmatically.

IDVx ad formats include carousels that enable advertisers to showcase multiple products, polls and quizzes to engage viewers, units with hotspots that viewers can click to get more info about product features and shoppability, enabling viewers to make purchases.

IDVx optimizes campaigns to drive higher brand lift and purchase intent, achieving a 2% interaction rate and a 90%+ video completion rate benchmark, Infillion said.

“As linear TV viewership wanes, advertisers are looking for a high-performing alternative that delivers measurable outcomes and ROI,” said Laurel Rossi, CMO and CRO at Infillion. “Infillion’s TrueX pioneered the focus on attention and interactivity for video ads more than 12 years ago. We know the difference between engagement and fly-by, inadvertent clicks. Advertisers have wanted a scalable performance-driven, creative experience. We’re now able to meet that demand with IDVx, which combines Infillion’s immersive creative capabilities and MediaMath’s programmatic technology.”

Based on a beta test, digital research company Cint found IDVx campaigns resulted in a 7% increase in product awareness, an 8% lift in product familiarity, and a 6% lift in purchase consideration.

IDVx is Infillion’s first new product since it acquired MediaMath in 2023.