IAS Ties Ad Results To Attention Measurement

Integral Ad Science said it is making a new attention measurement product, dubbed Quality Attention, available to global marketers.

Quality Attention ties campaign results to media quality using eye tracking and machine learning.

“Attention measurement must inform actions that drive superior results for advertisers," said Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer, Integral Ad Science. "Our Quality Attention offering is purpose-built to help brands and agencies navigate through media clutter to seamlessly understand how media visibility, the ad environment, and customer interaction impact campaign performance. According to our research, brands that focus on driving higher IAS attention scores achieve up to a 130% lift in conversion rates leading to a better return on their investment."

Also Read: IAS Launches CTV Quality Measurement With Iris.TV

IAS last year announced it was working with Lumen Research–which uses biometric measurement–to determine how much attention digital advertisements generate.

One early IAS client to use the new attention metrics is healthcare company Sanofi.

“We know that ad clutter is not only a frustrating consumer experience, but it also correlates with attention and carbon footprint: less ad clutter = more attention and less carbon,” said Anna Kechekmadze, Global Digital Media Lead at Sanofi CHC. “Our partnership with IAS on Quality Attention is giving us insight into how attention plays a role in reducing ad fatigue, getting better inventory quality and improving media KPIs.”

IAS said Quality Attention provides global advertisers with an advanced machine learning model, proven performance and brand results and a unification of media quality with human attention.

“We are excited about the evolution of our partnership with IAS and how we are offering advertisers a transparent and more accurate picture of attention,” said Mike Follett, CEO at Lumen Research. “By bringing our cutting-edge eye-tracking data to IAS’s attention model, advertisers have access to the most robust predictive attention models at scale.”