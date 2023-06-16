IAS Launches CTV Quality Measurement With Iris.TV

Integral Ad Science launched a new product, Total Media Quality for Connected TV Brand Safety and Suitability, working with Iris.TV.

The product provides measurement of brand suitability at the video level, enabling marketers to understand the appropriateness of CTV programming.

Total Media Quality incorporates IAS’s multimedia classification technology, which classifies video on a frame-by-frame basis, creating results that are three times more accurate than relying on metadata, the companies. Said.

Combining IAS’s classification technology with Iris.TV’s Iris_ID, marketers can quickly and accurately act on their CTV investments. Through its integration with hundreds of publishers' content management systems (CMS) and the IRIS_ID, Iris.TV enables publishers to securely provide IAS with access to normalized data for contextual CTV segmentation in real-time.

IAS client Horizon Media agrees that this technology may be the answer to maximizing the value of marketers’ ad spend on CTV. Jason Lee, executive VP of brand safety and consumer advocacy at Horizon Media, said

“Given the growth of CTV, it is important that the marketplace evolve to offer solutions that provide consistent and granular measurement within these environments,” said Jason Lee, executive VP of brand safety and consumer advocacy at Horizon Media, an IAS client. “The reporting solution by IAS, in partnership with Iris.TV aims to do just that, as frame-by-frame content identification and reporting allows advertisers to be more confident of the exact video content within which their ads are delivered.”