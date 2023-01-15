Horror Series ‘Chucky’ and ‘Reginald the Vampire’ are Renewed

USA Network/Syfy drama Chucky (opens in new tab)has been renewed for season three, and Syfy horror comedy Reginald the Vampire is renewed for season two.

“The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three,” said Don Mancini, executive producer of Chucky. “This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever.”

Chucky premiered in fall 2021. It is produced by UCP. Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe executive produce.

Reginald the Vampire is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant. The show premiered in October.

“The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with Syfy is to get the opportunity to do it again,” said executive producer Harley Peyton. “All of us–cast and crew, writers, producers–can hardly wait.”

Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., (opens in new tab)Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios. Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson executive produce. ■