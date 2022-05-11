Syfy Resurrects 'SurrealEstate' Series

Syfy series Chucky and Resident Alien will lead a lineup of new and returning series that also includes the return of formerly canceled series SurrealEstate, the network announced Tuesday.

The network will bring back paranormal drama series SurrealEstate for a second season after initially canceling the series in 2021. SurrealEstate stars Tim Rozon as the head of a real estate agency that deals with haunted houses.

Also on the docket are new episodes of Chucky, which revolves around an evil doll that wreaks havoc on a small town, and Resident Alien, which follows the exploits of an alien who passes himself off as a doctor as he plots to kill all humans. Chucky will once again be simulcast on both Syfy and USA Network.

Among the new series coming to Syfy include dramedy Reginald The Vampire, drama series The Ark, and original movie Bring it On: Cheer or Die.

Syfy descriptions for all three new projects appear below.

Reginald The Vampire

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres (Jacob Batalon) tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, “Reginald the Vampire” proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself. The series also stars Mandela Van Peebles and Em Haine.

Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media, Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios and executive produced by Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant.

The Ark

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams.

Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die

A cheer squad's plan to have a secret practice at a nearby abandoned school on Halloween takes a terrifying turn when their teammates begin disappearing one by one.

The film is written by Rebekah McKendry (“All the Creatures Were Stirring”) and Dana Schwartz (“Noble Blood” podcast) from a story by Alyson Fouse (“Bring It On: Fight to the Finish”), executive produced by Beacon partners Armyan Bernstein and Charlie Lyons, produced by Griff Furst ("You Might be the Killer”), and co-produced by Tony Gonzalez (“Bring It On” franchise) and C. Eve Stewart (“Tales from the Hood 3”). Tony Gonzalez also returns as the choreographer to create the franchise’s iconic stunts. ■