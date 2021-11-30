USA Network Renews ‘Chucky’ Series

USA Network has renewed its original horror-themed series Chucky for a second season ahead of the show’s first season finale tonight (Nov. 30).

The series, based on based on the Child’s Play killer doll movie franchise, follows high school teenager Jake (Zackary Arthur) who brings home a familiar-looking doll from a a local yard sale, setting off a series of horrifying events that begins to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets, according to the network.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” said executive producer Don Mancini in a statement. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”