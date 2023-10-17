Hello Dolly! Parton to Play Halftime at Cowboys-Commanders Thanksgiving Game

Dolly Parton will play at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys host the Commanders at AT&T Stadium Thursday, November 23, and the game is on CBS.

The Cowboys play a home game on Thanksgiving every year. The Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show happens that day, with the Salvation Army sponsoring.

The Jonas Brothers played the Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show last year. It has been a Cowboys tradition for 27 years.

“Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving,” said Parton. “Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond.”

On X, Parton told fans to tune in that day “for a performance that will rock.”

Parton’s next album, “Rockstar”, which her website calls her first-ever rock album, comes out November 17.

The Salvation Army’s trademark Red Kettle dates back to 1891, when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee placed a pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing in San Francisco, and urged passers-by to donate to it. Donations went to feed the needy at Christmas.

The Salvation Army said 42 million watched the Cowboys on Thanksgiving last year.

“Dolly’s contagious energy and positive spirit are just what we need to support The Salvation Army’s enormous effort to make this holiday bright for millions of individuals and families in need,” said Charlotte Jones, executive VP and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. “Dolly’s music has a way of inspiring hope, and we’re thrilled to have her on our national stage to spotlight the campaign this year.”