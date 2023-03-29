Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks Host ‘Country Music’s Party of the Year’ on Prime Video

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards May 11 on Amazon Prime Video. The event happens at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Amazon Freevee streams the Academy of Country Music Awards the following day.

Parton hosted the awards last year. It is the first time Brooks is hosting an awards show, according to Prime Video.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

“We are elated to have beloved icon Dolly Parton return to co-host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards alongside the legendary Garth Brooks,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “As we bring back the Emmy-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience, we are thrilled to continue to showcase the power of Amazon to create what will be an unforgettable night of live entertainment experiences with Dolly and Garth at the helm of ‘Country Music’s Party of the Year.’”

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show. Prime Video streamed the gala last year, too.

CBS aired the Academy of Country Music Awards from 1998 to 2021. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton hosted in 2021.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” said Parton. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” said Brooks.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman, and Fonda Anita the executive producers and Damon Whiteside executive producing for the Academy of Country Music. ■