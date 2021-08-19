Academy of Country Music Awards To Livestream on Amazon Prime Video

In the first shift of a significant awards show from broadcast to streaming, Amazon Prime Video said it will be the home of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022.

The ACM Awards have been broadcast on CBS since 1998.

(Image credit: Amazon)

“We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios. “Reaching this milestone with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and MRC as the first major awards show to be livestreamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both entertain and innovate for our audience.”

The data and the location of the 2022 award show will be announced at a later time.

“We are thrilled that the Academy of Country Music Awards are first to take this giant step toward the future of awards shows with Amazon Prime Video. This partnership, which reinforces our position as an innovative, progressive awards show, will deliver the broadest possible audience and, simultaneously, deliver massive value to our artists whose music lives inside this ecosystem, enabling fans to discover and stream music as they watch,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

In addition to its subscription service, Amazon has been expanding IMDbTV, its ad-supported streaming service, which is available to all viewers. There was no word on whether some or all of the ACM awards would stream via IMDbTV.

Prime Video has been expanding into sports and will have the national exclusive rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football starting with the 2022 season.