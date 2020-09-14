‘Academy of Country Music Awards’ Happens on CBS Sept. 16

The Academy of Country Music Awards takes place in Nashville Sept. 16, with CBS airing the event live. Keith Urban hosts the 55th ACM Awards.

Taylor Swift will perform at the ACM Awards for the first time in seven years. She’ll play at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Besides the Grand Ole Opry House, the ACM Awards gala happens at Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Also performing are Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Jimmie Allen, Blake Shelton and Kane Brown, among others.

The event was scheduled for April, but was pushed back due to COVID.

The Academy of Country Music Awards honors top talent in country music. The broadcast is produced for television by dick clark productions. R.A. Clark, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.