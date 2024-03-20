Hallmark Channel Renews Drama Series 'The Way Home'

Hallmark Channel has greenlit a third season of its time-traveling drama series The Way Home.

The series, which will return in 2025, follows three generations of women who travel back and forth in time in an effort to find out more about their ancestors while connecting with each other in the present. The series stars Andie MacDowell, along with Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

The second season of The Way Home is the most watched program on entertainment cable among households, total viewers and women on a Nielsen Live-Plus 3-day basis since its debut this past January, according to Hallmark. The season finale airs on March 31.

“Once again, our cast, writers and entire crew have used their impressive talents to create a story that is just as compelling and addictive as the first season,” Hallmark Media executive VP Lisa Hamilton Daly said in a statement. “We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what – and when – is ahead for season three.”

