Hallmark Media’s Lisa Hamilton Daly on Hallmark Mystery Rebrand, Upcoming Hallmark Channel Content (Video)
Executive VP of programming says programmer’s family-friendly content continues to appeal to viewers
Hallmark Media today (March 6) rebrands its Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel to Hallmark Mystery to better reflect its commitment to the mystery movie genre.
The Hallmark Mystery channel plans to launch several new mystery series in 2024, including its first historical mystery, Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers. Hallmark Media executive VP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly said Hallmark Mystery's new brand and on-air look will help the network continue to stand out from the clutter of mystery-themed programming currently in the television marketplace.
“There is a lot of fun, mystery programming out there, but I feel ours has a special look and feel that appeals to our viewers,” Daly said. “The rebranding of the channel calls attention to that focus.”
