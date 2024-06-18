Fremantle To Launch 25 FAST Channels on Pluto TV

Fremantle said it made a deal with Paramount Global’s Pluto TV to launch 25 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels across 13 countries.

The channels are based on well-known shows, such as Baywatch, Three’s Company and Family Feud. The deal also includes the launch of an all-new channel, Escape to the Country, in the U.K.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Pluto TV globally, extending Fremantle’s treasured IP to many new territories,” Laura Florence, senior VP, global FAST channels at Fremantle, said. “Pluto TV’s state-of-the-art platform provides a seamless streaming experience for viewers and makes it the perfect home for our channels. This is the next stage of our valued partnership with Pluto TV, as we continue to evolve our FAST strategy and content delivery for our global audience.”

The new channels are being launched in markets including Austria, Spain, Italy, San Marino, Demark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S.

The channels are being curated for their specific markets.

“We are beyond excited to expand the Fremantle content offering on Pluto TV across international markets,” added Katrina Kowalski, senior VP, international content and acquisition for Pluto TV at Paramount. “Pluto TV’s mission to offer lean-back entertainment for fans around the world harnesses the spirit of content like Escape to the Country and Three’s Company, which are perfect for people to gather to watch from the comfort of their living rooms.”