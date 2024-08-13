FreeWheel Unleashes CTV Performance-Marketing Tools

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, said it is offering tools that will enable advertisers to use connected TV as a performance marketing channel through its Beeswax demand-side platform.

The tools use FreeWheel’s Identity Network to accurately and precisely target, optimize and measure campaigns.

“The shift in CTV viewership brings new ad opportunities, but also presents challenges: CTV buyers primarily lean on IP addresses to reach households, however, IPs are not a stable identifier,“ FreeWheel general manager Mark McKee said. “This makes it difficult for buyers to accurately target and measure users at the household level. That being said, measurable results and the ability to optimize effectively remain nonnegotiables for performance marketers. With that in mind, we created an advanced set of results-driven, efficient,and transparent tools for performance marketers to accurately achieve their campaign goals while maximizing their budgets.”

The new tools enable advertisers to reach conversion goals, optimize efficiently and prove campaign effectiveness, FreeWheel said.

Within FreeWheel’s performance suite is a machine-learning powered cost-per-acquisition bidding strategy that’s based on each buyer’s campaign goals and data.

Agency Optimal Media used the CPA bidding strategy and saw 40% more conversions with a 32% decrease in cost per acquisition in a campaign for a national auto manufacturer.

“At Optimal, we are committed to utilizing cutting-edge technologies to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of our clients’ media spend, and our partnership with FreeWheel has allowed for remarkable success for a national automotive manufacturer,” Optimal VP, client strategy Paula Thompson said. “Together, we have driven increased conversions while simultaneously reducing the cost per acquisition.”