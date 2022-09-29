FreeWheel’s Beeswax Using Comscore Data for CTV Contextual Targeting

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad-tech company, and Comscore said they were upping their contextual targeting game.

FreeWheel’s Beeswax demand-side platform will have access to Comscore’s Predictive Audiences and CTV brand protection capabilities, enabling advertisers to reach the right viewers in a privacy-respecting way.

“This launch signifies a significant step forward for CTV advertising, as we continue to work alongside key industry partners to make programmatic CTV buying a more flexible, scalable and effective experience,” said Soo Jin Oh, chief strategy officer, FreeWheel. “Comscore has the technology, profile data, and scale that Beeswax clients need to target their audiences within relevant content on premium CTV inventory. And, with these capabilities built directly into the Beeswax platform, it’s now easier than ever for buyers to connect with their desired audiences in a brand safe environment.”

(Image credit: Comscore)

FreeWheel will continue developing solutions and building partnerships to optimize the experience for Beeswax users, including those focusing on CTV buying.

Comscore’s contextual engine offers 1,7000 predictive audiences and gauges content suitability and brand safety risk. Beeswax users can customize settings for each campaign.

“In today’s landscape, the industry calls for a cohesive way for advertisers to reach their target audiences at scale across all screens,” Rachel Gantz, general manager, activation solutions at Comscore, said. “We are confident that with FreeWheel’s state-of-the-art technology and Comscore’s innovative CTV brand safety and unique-to-market Predictive Audiences, we will both be able to better support our clients in achieving campaign KPIs.” ■