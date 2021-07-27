Comscore Adds First-Party Data For Targeting with Experian, InfoSum and LiveRamp

Comscore, working with Experian, InfoSum and LiveRamp said it will begin incorporating first-party data into its audience targeting product, Predictive Audiences.

Predictive Audiences enables advertisers to reach audiences based on granular behaviors based on contextuality. The ability for advertisers to add their first-party data to the mix increases the type of behavior-based audiences they can target.

“As the cookie-free future draws closer, it's clear that advertisers need better mechanisms to leverage their 1st party data in a privacy-centric and cookie-free way," said Rachel Gantz, general manager, activation solutions, Comscore. "We're thrilled to collaborate with all the major matching and clean room leaders to enhance our Predictive Audiences solution, which is the only capability in the market that offers this first-party integration at scale for advertisers across geographies."

"We are thrilled to join with Comscore to provide future-proofed, identity agnostic solutions to our clients. Through this partnership, brands, media owners and agencies will be empowered to collaborate at unprecedented speed, delivering better data-driven experiences that prioritize consumer privacy," added Lauren Wetzel, InfoSum president North America. "With uncertainty across the industry, InfoSum is excited to work with Comscore to provide privacy-first data collaboration that enables companies to seamlessly move to a first-party data world."

Predictive Audiences is a core part of Comscore's cookie-free solutions within the Comscore Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioral TV and OTT audiences. By combining Comscore's media consumption data assets with the industry's second-largest contextual crawler and intelligent categorization technology, Comscore is able to translate audience segments at scale into contextual signals for cookie-free targeting.