FETV Adding ‘Quincy, M.E.’ To Network Lineup Aug. 28
Drama starring Jack Klugman will air nightly at 7 p.m. ET
Family Entertainment Television said it is adding medical drama Quincy, M.E., to FETV's network schedule on August 28.
The show, starring Jack Klugman, will appear nightly at 7 p.m. ET, leading into Perry Mason.
“We are thrilled to welcome Quincy, M.E. to the FETV lineup,” said Jaclyn Rann Cohen, executive VP, content acquisitions and strategy at FETV. “Quincy’s tireless pursuit of the truth and commitment to justice makes him one of television’s most famous characters. We couldn’t be more excited to reunite our audience with this beloved series.”
Quincy, M.E. originally aired for eight season on NBC from 1976 to 1983.
The show joins an FETV lineup that also includes Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Perry Mason and Adam-12.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.