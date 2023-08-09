FETV Adding ‘Quincy, M.E.’ To Network Lineup Aug. 28

Family Entertainment Television said it is adding medical drama Quincy, M.E., to FETV's network schedule on August 28.

The show, starring Jack Klugman, will appear nightly at 7 p.m. ET, leading into Perry Mason.

“We are thrilled to welcome Quincy, M.E. to the FETV lineup,” said Jaclyn Rann Cohen, executive VP, content acquisitions and strategy at FETV. “Quincy’s tireless pursuit of the truth and commitment to justice makes him one of television’s most famous characters. We couldn’t be more excited to reunite our audience with this beloved series.”

Quincy, M.E. originally aired for eight season on NBC from 1976 to 1983.

The show joins an FETV lineup that also includes Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Perry Mason and Adam-12.