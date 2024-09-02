Fates & Fortunes | September 2024

Rick Klein (Image credit: ABC News)

ABC NEWS

ABC News political director Rick Klein has been named VP and Washington bureau

chief. Klein, who joined the network’s news division in 2007, will oversee bureau operations and manage all of the division’s news teams based in Washington, D.C.

ACCUWEATHER

Matt Gillis has joined AccuWeather as chief business officer. He most recently was president of Digital Turbine, where he handled go-to-market efforts including sales, marketing, business development and operations.

Toni Murphy (Image credit: Astound)

ANTHEM

Anthem Sports & Entertainment has tapped Brian Doherty as president of

ad sales for AXS TV and HDNet Movies. Doherty was executive VP of multiplatform advertising sales for Nexstar Media Group and its national properties, including The CW, NewsNation and The Hill.

ASTOUND

Toni Murphy has joined Astound Broadband in Princeton, New Jersey, as executive VP and chief operating officer. The 20-year cable and telecom most recently was chief marketing officer and senior VP, sales and marketing in Comcast’s Atlanta-based Central Division.

Jennifer Lyons (Image credit: CBS News and Stations)

CBS NEWS AND STATIONS

CBS News and Stations has elevated Jennifer Lyons to regional general manager and president of WBBM Chicago and WWJ Detroit. Lyons was president and GM of WBBM and had been interim GM of WWJ since Brian Watson left the company in May.

CBS NEWS AND STATIONS

CBS News and Stations has named Kennan Oliphant as VP of news and station manager at WWJ Detroit, reporting to regional GM Jennifer Lyons. He comes from WXYZ-WMYD Detroit, where he had been senior director of news.

Lance West (Image credit: Comcast)

COMCAST

Lance West has joined Comcast as executive VP, federal government affairs and head of its Washington, D.C., office. Most recently VP of federal government relations at the American Petroleum Insitiute, he was chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

ELF LABS

Alyse Rosenberg was named senior VP of content at Elf Labs, a kids content studio that launched in April. She created wrote, directed and executive produced such series as Ready or Not for Disney Channel, Braceface for ABC Family and Little Bear for Nickelodeon.

Larissa Knapp (Image credit: MPA)

FETV

Family Entertainment Television, owner of FETV and Family Movie Classics, has hired Christine Carbia as VP of national sales, based in New York. She joins FETV with almost 25 years of experience at companies such as USA Network, Syfy, Fox and E.W. Scripps Co.

MPA

Larissa Knapp has joined the Motion Picture Association as executive VP and chief content protection officer, responsible for anti-piracy efforts, including the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment. She had led the FBI’s Security, Training and Human Resources Divisions.

Phil Spencer (Image credit: NCTC)

NCTC

Phil Spencer was named to the board of directors of the Lenexa, Kansas-based National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC). He most recently was CEO of Vyvve Broadband and had been serving as a board member and adviser to that company.

NIELSEN

Akhil Parekh was named chief solutions officer of digital product at Nielsen, a new post. He was previously executive VP, managing director at ad agency Publicis Groupe, where he was responsible for building a media platform for agency planners and buyers.

Rachel Smolkin (Image credit: Oregon Public Broadcasting)

NEP

Media services firm NEP Group has added Sandy Case to its Creative Technology Group as London-based senior VP of sport, tasked with growing its global sports business. He had been CEO of iSportConnect, a private network of sports executives.

OPB

Rachel Smolkin has been named president and CEO of Oregon Public Broadcasting, effective this month upon the retirement of CEO Steve Bass. She comes from CNN in Washington, D.C., where she was senior VP of global news for CNN News Digital.

SCRIPPS

E.W. Scripps has named Charlie Grisham VP and general manager of ABC

affiliate WRTV Indianapolis. He joins Scripps from Allen Media Group-owned ABC station WSIL Carterville, Illinois, where he had been VP and general

manager since 2019.

Charlie Grisham (Image credit: Scripps)

SINCLAIR

Sinclair has named Dean Ditmer VP and general manager of KATU-KUNP in Portland, Oregon, succeeding the retired Cortlandt Cuffee. He comes from KPNX-KSMB-KTTU in Tuscon, Arizona, where he was president and general manager.

TELLY

Mike Shehan has joined Telly, the company that offers free TVs to consumers in exchange for their viewing data, as the company’s first chief revenue officer. He is the co-founder and was CEO of video advertising and monetization platform SpotX.

WLS CHICAGO

ABC-owned WLS Chicago has elevated Doug Whitmire to VP of news, succeeding the retiring Jennifer Graves. Formerly assistant news director, Whitmire joined the station in 2003 as a newswriter/producer and was promoted to his prior role in 2021.

Briefly Noted

Former WarnerMedia executive Tony Goncalves has joined measurement company Mediaprobe as an adviser. He also recently started The Evrose Group, an advisory firm. … Nexstar Media Group has promoted Olivia Pennington and Britt Milstead to VP and general manager. Pennington will run WHNT and WHDF in Huntsville, Alabama; Milstead will manage KLBK Lubbock, Texas, and oversee Nexstar’s agreement to operate Mission Broadcasting-owned KAMC Lubbock. … TelevisaUnivision has named Juan Pablo Newman as interim chief financial officer, with CFO Carlos Ferreiro stepping away from his role for health reasons. Newman had been chief growth officer of TelevisaUnivision Mexico. … Streaming technology provider Zone-tv has elevated Doug Edwards to president. He had been chief product and technology officer.