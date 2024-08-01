Tony Goncalves, Former WarnerMedia Exec, Joins Mediaprobe As Advisor

Former WarnerMedia executive Tony Goncalves has joined measurement company Mediaprobe as an advisor.

Goncalves also recently started The Evrose Group, an advisory firm serving media technology and entertainment executives and businesses.

“Tony has vast leadership experience that is proving valuable in dealing with the complex media and entertainment industry, notably in his advisor role with Mediaprobe,” said Mediaprobe CEO and co-founder Pedro Almeida. “His strategic and go-to-market guidance has been critical as we continue to scale our U.S. business and introduce more companies and brands to the value of quantifying and understanding the emotional engagement of audiences.”

As chief revenue officer at AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Goncalves was involved in the launch of HBO Max. More recently he was involved in the sale of Resse Withersponon’s company Hello Sunshine to Blackstone.

“Mediaprobe is leading in biometric measurement standards analyzing real-time emotional engagement of content – incredibly insightful data for both media companies and advertisers; precisely the insights I sought as a seller,” said Goncalves. “As a Portuguese native, I feel especially proud to be working with them and serving as a catalyst for this country’s vast, largely untapped media and tech sector.”

Almeida co-founded Mediaprobe in 2016 alongside Chief Technology Officer Nuno Dias.

Mediaprobe uses biometric data through galvanic skin response technology to measure real-time, second-by-second, emotional engagement from video and audio content, as well as live events.