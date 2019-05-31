Otter Media Execs Swimming in WarnerMedia's New Stream

AT&T's Otter Media is being put under the control of Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer, as the company continues to try to restructure its television business and create a competitive streaming service.

Tony Goncalves, CEO of Otter Media, will lead the development of the direct-to-consumer service WarnerMedia has been working on, in addition to heading up Otter’s brands. Goncalves reports to Greenblatt.

Andy Forssell, COO of Otter Media, will become executive VP and general manager of the service, reporting to Goncalves. The company noted that Forssell was with Hulu before joining Otter.

Brad Bentley, who had been general manager of the streaming service, has told the company he is leaving.

Kevin Reilly, who was named chief content officer of direct to consumer, remains in that position reporting to Greenblatt. He continues as president of TBS, TNT and truTV.

“The thriving Otter Media businesses are important to this company and I’m happy to welcome Tony and Andy to our direct-to-consumer team,” said Greenblatt. “This group’s expertise will be invaluable to our new streaming service as we aim to bring content from the best storytellers in the world to an audience that expects the highest quality digital experience.”