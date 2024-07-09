Brian Doherty Named Ad Sales President for AXS TV, HDNet Movies

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said it hired Brian Doherty as president of ad sales for its AXS TV and HDNet Movies, a new position at the company.

Doherty had previously been executive VP of multi-platform advertising sales for Nexstar Media Group and its national properties including The CW, NewsNation and The Hill.

In his new post he will be responsible for monetizing programming on the linear networks, and expand revenue streams and business opportunities in areas including streaming, apps and social media.

Doherty will report to Andy Schuon, president of AXS TV and HDNet Movies.

“Brian is one of the most respected names in this business, armed with unprecedented success in sports and entertainment,” Schuon said.

“He is joining our team at an exciting time, as HDNet Movies is experiencing unprecedented growth, becoming the fastest-growing network on television, and AXS TV is rapidly evolving into a global multi-platform music brand," Schuon said. “I have no doubt that Brian, and the rest of our already strong ad sales team, will position us to maximize our growth.”

Last year, Anthem hired Deborah Cuffaro to set up a new ad sales team for the company’s linear networks. Cuffaro and the team will report to Doherty.

Before Nexstar acquired the CW, Doherty was senior VP of multi-platform sales at the network, helping to introduce the CW’s convergence ad strategy.

“Under Andy’s leadership, AXS TV and HDNet Movies have enjoyed tremendous success and increased status in this highly-competitive television landscape over a very short time,” Doherty said.

“There are so many incredible avenues for multi-platform revenue, business, and sales opportunities here, fueled by a rich content library boasting the absolute best in music and film-themed programming,” he said. “I look forward to getting started with AXS TV and HDNet Movies’ fantastic team to maximize their monetization potential.”