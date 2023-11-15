Anthem Sports & Entertainment Names Deborah Cuffaro, Senior VP, Ad Sales

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said it named Deborah Cuffaro as senior VP, advertising sales.

Cuffaro will lead a new sales team for Anthem’s U.S. linear channels and spearhead sponsorship’s for properties including Impact Wrestling and Invicta FC.

She reports to Anthony Cicione, president of entertainment at Anthem.

Cuffaro had been senior VP of performance media at Ovation TV. She joins former Ovation sales execs Edward Forman and Martin O’Neill, who recently joined Anthem’s New York sales office.

“Deborah Cuffaro has a proven track record of creating and implementing successful strategies that have always resulted in growth and increased revenue,” said Cicione. “She’s a skilled leader who lives by the motto ‘Never be outworked.’ We are excited to have Deborah, Edward and Martin all onboard. All three of them will be vital additions to Anthem’s advertising efforts."