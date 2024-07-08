ABC News Names Rick Klein VP and Washington Bureau Chief

Rick Klein, ABC News political director, has been named VP and Washington bureau chief. Klein, who joined the company in 2007, will oversee bureau operations and manage all news teams based in Washington.

ABC News said Klein “will set the editorial vision out of the Washington bureau, overseeing all political coverage, including the network’s Sunday morning public affairs program, This Week With George Stephanopoulos, and will drive collaboration across ABC News’ powerhouse political team and D.C.-based reporters with all divisions and departments, as well as with ABC-owned stations and affiliates.”

Klein became political director in 2013.

“As a seasoned and highly respected journalist, Rick is uniquely qualified to lead our Washington bureau at such a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” said Debra OConnell, president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment. “His years of guiding our coverage of the biggest political news events, including five presidential elections, and providing critical analysis across ABC News’ programs and platforms are invaluable to our exceptional team and viewers. His expertise and deep relationships both inside and outside the Beltway are vital to our success as the No. 1 news network in the country.”

Klein will report to OConnell until a new president of ABC News is named. Kim Godwin stepped down from the role in May.

Before becoming political director, Klein was the senior Washington editor for World News With Diane Sawyer on ABC and primary author of the daily political tipsheet The Note.

“I have grown up professionally working with the legendary journalists of ABC News in Washington,” Klein said. “I’m honored to step into the role of bureau chief at this critical time and for the chance to work more closely with my colleagues in Washington and beyond. Our audience depends on us more than ever for straightforward reporting about our government and political institutions — reporting that is essential to our democracy and around the world.”

Klein has helped produce more than 20 debates and town halls for ABC News, and presidential interviews conducted by ABC News anchors. He has also interviewed key figures, including President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Before joining ABC News, Klein was a reporter for The Boston Globe.