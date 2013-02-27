Rick Klein Promoted to ABC News Political Director

Rick Klein is taking on a larger role at ABC News as the

network's political director.





In the job, he will oversee ABC news' political unit, lead

its digital efforts around politics and help steer coverage of major news events

on all platforms.





"Rick's sharp instincts and penetrating insights played

a critical role throughout the 2012 election cycle, helping guide World News

reporting on campaigns and political battles in Washington," said ABC News

president Ben Sherwood in a memo to staff on Wednesday.





Klein had been senior Washington editor for World News

with Diane Sawyer and an on-air political analyst. He also cohosts the

daily webcast Top Line. From 2007-10 Klein wrote "The Note,"

the political blog on ABCNews.com. He joined the network in 2007 from The

Boston Globe.





Klein replaces Amy Walter in the political

director role, wholeft last December. His promotion is the latest in a series of moves in

ABC's political unit, including the hire earlier this week of New York Times

reporters JeffZeleny and SusanSaulny.