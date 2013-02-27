Rick Klein Promoted to ABC News Political Director
Rick Klein is taking on a larger role at ABC News as the
network's political director.
In the job, he will oversee ABC news' political unit, lead
its digital efforts around politics and help steer coverage of major news events
on all platforms.
"Rick's sharp instincts and penetrating insights played
a critical role throughout the 2012 election cycle, helping guide World News
reporting on campaigns and political battles in Washington," said ABC News
president Ben Sherwood in a memo to staff on Wednesday.
Klein had been senior Washington editor for World News
with Diane Sawyer and an on-air political analyst. He also cohosts the
daily webcast Top Line. From 2007-10 Klein wrote "The Note,"
the political blog on ABCNews.com. He joined the network in 2007 from The
Boston Globe.
Klein replaces Amy Walter in the political
director role, wholeft last December. His promotion is the latest in a series of moves in
ABC's political unit, including the hire earlier this week of New York Times
reporters JeffZeleny and SusanSaulny.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.