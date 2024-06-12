Alyse Rosenberg Named Senior VP of Content at Elf Labs

Media company Elf Labs said it hired Alyse Rosenberg as senior VP of content.

A screenwriter, showrunner and director, Rosenberg worked on series including Ready or Not, Braceface and Little Bear.

She also founded and serves as president of The Coachworks Studio, which provides creative consulting services for and career coaching for youth and young adults.

Rosenberg will oversee Elf’s entire content division, working with Mike De Seve, head of kids content at Elf Labs. Rosenberg and De Seve will work with Elf Labs’s writing and production teams to finalize the first full season of RoboStars and expand the studio’s franchise Once Upon a Zombie.

“With our iconic IP and transformative technology, Elf Labs is the future of animated entertainment media. We need leaders who have shaped the industry, but share our vision as to what is possible in this new era,” said David Phillips, CEO of Elf Labs. “Alyse brings decades of industry-transforming experience and robust creative insight to our team. We are thrilled to welcome her as we look ahead to our first major series launch, RoboStars, and continue our project pipeline to shape the future of modern, meaningful media.”

Elf Labs launched with a portfolio of over 400 copyrights and 100 trademarks for classic and reimagined renditions of characters like Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and Peter Pan.

Rosenberg will support Elf Labs’ go-to-market strategy, including exclusive web series content, animated feature films, and Wi-Fi-enabled immersive experiences. She is committed to crafting empowering youth storylines centered around self-expression and positivity, the company said.

“Elf Labs is at the forefront of animation, contemporary storytelling, and technology-powered content distribution,” said Rosenberg. “This company is the natural next stage of the industry and of my career. I am grateful to join its star-studded team, and beyond excited to be working with such an incredible character IP portfolio to modernize favorite and familiar faces for all audiences.”