Comcast Names Lance West To Head Washington Office
Executive was previously with the American Petroleum Institute
Comcast said it named Lance West as executive VP of federal government affairs and head of its Washington, D.C., office, effective September 3.
West was most recently VP of federal government relations for the American Petroleum Institute.
He succeeds Mitch Rose, who had held the post since 2020 and retired earlier this year.
West will report to Tom Reid, chief legal officer and secretary for Comcast.
“With his exceptional leadership experience, wide reach on the Hill, and broad understanding of the regulatory landscape, Lance brings fresh strategic perspectives to the company that will enrich our engagement with policymakers and other stakeholders at this critical time,” Reid said.
At Comcast, West will oversee the company’s advocacy strategy and ensure the company’s leadership voice is represented in Washington. He will lead a team that collaborates with industry associations, advocacy groups and other stakeholders to support the company’s goals.
Before joining API in 2023, West served as chief of staff to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
“Comcast is the leader in global media and technology, and I could not be more excited to join this dynamic team,” West said. “I look forward to helping advance Comcast’s vision and priorities benefiting the millions of customers we proudly serve. The future is bright.”
