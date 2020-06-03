Mitch Rose Rises at Comcast

Mitch Rose, senior VP of federal government affairs for Comcast NBCUniversal. has been named executive VP and head of the Washington office for the company.

Rose succeeds Kathy Zachem, who is retiring after 13 years with Comcast NBCU.

Rose will oversee legislative, regulatory and public policy, reporting to Tom Reid, chief legal officer and secretary. “Our continued expansion of Mitch’s responsibilities is a true reflection of his many years of experience and success in all aspects of government and political affairs,” Reid said.

Zachem will start transitioning out of her role on June 30, but will remain an adviser to the company through the end of the year.

Reid called Zachem "one of the leading advocates in our field" and "a critical force in building a strong and highly-regarded government affairs team in Washington and throughout the states."

Before joining Comcast, Rose's resume included independent consulting, VP, government relations, for Disney, and a lengthy term on Capitol Hill with Sen. Majority Leader Robert Dole (R-Kan.) and as chief of staff for Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska).