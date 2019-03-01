Reid Joining Comcast in General Counsel Post

Comcast Corp. said Thomas Reid will be joining the company as senior executive VP, general counsel and secretary, effective in April.

Reid, who had been chairman and managing partner of Davis Polk & Wardwell, will report to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and be based at the company’s headquarters in Philadelphia.

He replaces Arthur Block, who retired after 30 years with Comcast.

“I am thrilled Tom is joining our company. Tom has deep and broad global experience that spans all of Comcast’s legal needs. With his unique blend of skills and versatility, Tom is ideally suited to help us navigate the future. We look forward to his sage counsel for the entire organization,” Robert said.

At Davis Polk, Reid was the firms lead partner working with Comcast and he played a critical role in several recently transactions, including the acquisition of Sky.

“I am honored to be joining Comcast as it continues to lead and transform many industries across the globe.,” Reid said. “ Having worked alongside Comcast for many years, I know first-hand what an exciting company it is. I have had the great privilege of working with Art Block as he has grown and created one of the most respected legal groups in the U.S.”

Roberts also thanked Block for his work at the company.

“Art helped us grow Comcast through some of the largest and most transformational acquisitions. He helped establish and maintain the integrity and ethical culture of our legal team and high standards throughout the company – for this, and much more, we are so grateful,” he said.