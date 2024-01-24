Estrella TV Launches Campaign Saying ‘Hablamos El Mismo Idioma’

Estrella Media’s Estrella TV is launching a new image campaign and debuting six new primetime and daytime shows on February 12.

The new campaign uses the slogan “Hablamos el Mismo Idioma,” or “We Speak the Same Language.”

“Hablamos el Mismo Idioma is more than just a name; it is how we see our programming and ourselves as one with our audience,” Estrella Media chief content officer Enrique Guillen said. “From the launch of La Hora Nichols in primetime to our new daytime shows, strengthened local news programming and the consistency of our flagships Cierre de Edicíon and Alarma TV, we are committed to celebrating, advocating for, and empowering our audience.”

The weeknight primetime lineup starts the new show El Lavadero, a nightly gossip and games show hosted by Juan Alberto Santos.

Also new in primetime is La Hora Nichols, a topical entertainment and opinion show starring Rolando Nichols.

Joining the daytime lineup are El Factor Nour starring Estrella News 24 Horas anchor and Alarma TV host Nour Milla; Línea Directa con Abel, starring EstrellaTV and Estrella News anchor Abel Alvarez; and En la Mira con Palmira starring EstrellaTV and Estrella news anchor Palmira Perez.

El Interrogatorio will air Sunday evenings. On the show, celebrities and newsmakers will sit down with radio host Don Cheto and EstrellaTV’s Said Garcia.

EstrellaTV also said it has revamped its original local news programs in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and Miami. The revamped newscast features the return of EstrellaTV news and sports anchor Alexandra Stergios.

EstrellaTV can be seen across its broadcast network and on the EstrellaTV app on iOS and Android devices.