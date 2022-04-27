Carlos Díaz Warns Named Senior VP of News at Estrella Media
Former Univision Mexico Bureau Chief will be based in Burbank
Estrella Media said it named Carlos Díaz Warns as senior VP of news.
Diaz, who was Mexico bureau chief for Univision, will lead the editorial vision for national and local broadcast news for Estrella TV and Estrella News’ linear and digital networks.
He will be based at Estrella Media’s headquarter in Burbank.
“With his extensive background as an innovator in leading-edge news and digital operations, Carlos’ proven record of advancing community-based coverage with cultural and ethical standards in news reporting will enhance our mission of widening audience engagement,” said Ivan Stoilkovich, executive VP, Television Content, Estrella Media. “Well-respected, knowledgeable, and forward-thinking, Carlos is the ideal person to expand Estrella Media's position as a leading Spanish-language news content provider.”
Before becoming Mexico Bureau Chief, Diaz was bureau chief for interactive media and launched Univision’s digital news operations in Mexico.
He also served as news director at KLDO-TV/KOXF, Laredo, Texas, and multimedia general vice director for E.L. Universal CPN, a big newspaper in Mexico. ■
