DoubleVerify Gets MRC Accreditation For Attention Measurement System

DoubleVerify said it has received accreditation from the Media Rating Council for its DV Authentic Attention metrics, which aim to measure attention to advertising.

The accreditation spans use for ads on desktop computers, the mobile web and mobile apps.

“Earning MRC accreditation for DV Authentic Attention, in an environment where ad dollars are increasingly scrutinized for accountability, advances our commitment to develop independent media quality and performance solutions that drive campaign outcomes for our global brand customers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify.

Included in the accreditation are DoubleVerify’s Engagement Index, which looks ast user-initiated events that occur while ad creative is displayed; its Exposure Index, which quantifies the intensity of exposures by measuring viewable time, share of screen, video completion, audibility and other factors, and Attention Benchmark, which help advertisers measure and optimize campaigns compared to the results achieved by other marketers.

In October, DV launched the DV Attention Lab to help advertisers optimize campaign performance using attention data on ad engagement and ad exposure. Featuring a multidisciplinary team consisting of data scientists, product experts, and marketing analysts, the Lab provides advertisers with attention-based insights and recommendations on campaign performance.

In addition to this first-time accreditation, the MRC granted initial accreditation in nine languages for CTV app ad verification at a property level. Also, continued accreditation was granted for display and digital video impressions and IVT (invalid traffic) in desktop, mobile web, mobile application and CTV environments, as well as for viewable impressions and property-level ad verification metrics within desktop, mobile web and mobile application environments.

DoubleVerify previously received MRC accreditation for the way it measures viewability of ad impressions.

