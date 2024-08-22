Diverse Media Alliance Launches, Led by Ad-Tech Company Mirriad

Led by Mirriad, an ad tech firm specializing in virtual product placement, a group of content companies have formed The Diverse Media Alliance.

The group, which includes Bomesi, Canela Media, LatiNation, Ntertain’s Neon16, and The Shade Room, aims to build a more equitable media ecosystem and help brands scale and track their diverse media campaigns and commitments.

Despite pledges made in 2020 to invest more in diverse media, spending on diverse owned media remains low and DEI initiatives have faced setbacks, the group noted.

"At Mirriad, we are deeply intentional in our commitment to driving the inclusive media monetization movement, especially in these critical times when many are stepping back from their DEIB initiatives,” Maria Teresa Hernandez, senior VP of brand partnerships and head of supplier diversity at Mirriad, said.

“This only fuels our mission further,” Hernandez said. “Through The Diverse Media Alliance, we are forging ahead with full steam, dedicated to innovation, research, and accountability. We believe in the power of unity within communities of color and are determined to uplift and amplify diverse voices, ensuring that the stories that matter are heard and celebrated. Our resolve to transform the media landscape is stronger than ever."

The alliance is dedicated to three pillars: ad innovation to drive cultural relevance, research to document the value of diverse media and social responsibility.

The group said it offers tangible benefits to both advertisers and suppliers in the media industry. Advertisers gain access to new, culturally relevant inventory in diverse-owned media, improving engagement with diverse audiences and refining advertising strategies through innovative insights and VPP research.

Suppliers can establish a new revenue stream by using AI to unlock their media inventory, ensuring continued relevance through ongoing innovation and enhancing their visibility and credibility in the competitive advertising landscape.

Mirriad inserted P&G’s Charmin into an episode of The Shade Room’s ‘Drip Codez.’ (Image credit: Mirriad)

"We believe in defining DEI as more than just checking a box. Creating new and authentic ways to engage with multicultural audiences at scale drives sales. The publishers in this partnership directly engage with endemic diverse audiences by delivering content that matters to them. Our relationship with each visitor to our platforms transales to multigenerational consumer loyalty for those brands and agencies courageous enough to stand up against anti-diversity initiatives by including us in their media buys." said DéVon Christopher Johnson, CoFounder of Bomesi and founder/CEO BleuLife Media Group.

“Canela Media is dedicated to driving growth and scale through innovation, supported by our investments in technology, data solutions, and content. Our partnership with Mirriad allows us to offer cutting-edge solutions like Virtual Product Placement, reflecting our commitment to connecting advertisers with U.S. Hispanic audiences authentically in meaningful and brand-safe ways,” said said Andrés Rincón, senior VP of sales at Canela Media.

“By collaborating with The Diverse Media Alliance, we are not just participating in the conversation but leading it—elevating diverse-owned media and creating a more equitable media ecosystem," Rincón said.