Mirriad Working With Magnite’s SpringServe To Deliver in Content Ads Programmatically

Mirriad, which dynamically inserts ads into empty spaces in streaming TV shows and movies, said it is working with Magnite’s SpringServe, to deliver its ads in programmatic campaigns.

The arrangement enables brands to make digital integrations into more video content and provides advertisers with more reach and impact, the companies said.

“Working with SpringServe is a decisive step in being able to buy in-content inventory programmatically,” said Stephan Beringer, CEO, Mirriad. “This will unleash incredible new opportunities for publishers and content owners with an ad format that is created in the content itself, thus not interrupting peoples’ viewing experiences. Research* continues to prove that the Mirriad proposition is a transformative advertising solution and we look forward to the results we can achieve with SpringServe.”

Mirriad and SpringServe plan to enable in-content advertising programmatically across multiple platforms, channels, and markets starting with the U.S. market in 2021 and 2022. They plan to expand into Europe and Asia in 2023.

“As demand for CTV inventory increases, in-content advertising represents a green field opportunity for content owners to create unique supply,” said Joe Hirsch, general manager of SpringServe. “In-content advertising offers AVOD and SVOD providers new ways to monetize and reach consumers through inventory that lives outside the traditional ‘ad break’. We are excited to combine the efficiencies of programmatic advertising and Mirriad’s technology so that more media owners and advertisers can leverage this format.”