Iris.TV Working With SpringServe To Deliver Contextual Data for CTV

Video data platform Iris.TV said it is working with SpringServe, now part of Magnite, to help advertisers use contextual targeting for campaigns using connected TV.

(Image credit: Iris.tv)

Advertisers are shifting more of their ad spending to CTV as consumers cut the cord with traditional TV. Iris.TV and SpringServe said their combination will increase the return on those ad dollars, while bringing more revenue to streaming media companies.

“While marketers are increasing their spending on CTV, they haven’t had access to the tools to maximize performance and ROI,” said Field Garthwaite, co-founder and CEO of Iris.TV. “Working with SpringServe will enable us to provide targeting capabilities across free ad-supported TV and CTV inventory at scale across all screens and devices. Together with SpringServe, we look forward to setting the standard for high-performance, brand-safe CTV advertising.”

As the first independent ad server to directly integrate with Iris.TV, SpringServe said it can provide clients with third-party verified brand safety and contextual data, plus optimization and automation tools for CTV advertising.

SpringServe was acquired by Magnite in July for $31 million.

“At SpringServe, we are always looking for new ways to better the ad experience for streamers and increase yield for partners,” said Joe Hirsch, general manager, SpringServe. “Our tools give ad operators greater transparency, more control, and enhanced optimization capabilities to balance revenue and user retention. Through this integration with IRIS.TV, we are able to leverage powerful contextual data to help buyers and sellers deliver more relevant ads. Additionally, buyers will have increased insight to where their ads are running and performing most effectively.”