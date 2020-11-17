SpringServe to Offer Data From Tru Optik Marketplace

TransUnion’s Tru Optik said it reached an agreement that will enable connected TV publishers and broadcasters using SpringServe's ad serving platform to segment and target audiences using data available through Tru Optik’s Data Marketplace.

"Tru Optik’s patented approach to OTT identity resolution and associated massive scale enriches SpringServe's robust ad serving tools with unique functionality. The Tru Optik Data Marketplace dramatically expands our third-party data library and empowers our suppliers to sell against deterministic data,” said Joe Hirsch, CEO of SpringServe.

SpringServe users will be able to map audience segments against Tru Optik’s Household Graph of more than 80 million households and achieve higher match rates to over-the top audiences.

“SpringServe's data services make interacting with Tru Optik intuitive and easy. Being able to activate, target and forecast on a range of objects within the platform on the ad server level is functional for our holistic yield program,” said Nyma Quidwai, director of client services, Vizio Ads.

As an independent ad serving platform, SpringServe offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation systems that handle both programmatic and direct-sold inventory.

“We’ve been incredibly impressed by SpringServe’s proprietary OTT ad management platform and the team building it,” said Frans Vermeulen, COO of Tru Optik. “Now that SpringServe has integrated the Tru Optik Data Marketplace, its customers are enabled with the ability to forecast and buy targeted audience segments in a privacy-compliant manner to measure audience reach and frequency during and after campaigns have run.”